Alleged impaired driver speeds through drive-thru, strikes another vehicle, damages restaurant: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has laid charges after they say an SUV drove through a Cambridge McDonald’s drive-thru, struck a vehicle and damaged the restaurant.

At around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, emergency services responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at McDonald’s on Hespeler Road.

According to a news release, police said the driver of a Toyota SUV drove at a high rate of speed through the drive-thru, striking another vehicle and damaging the restaurant.

Police said the vehicle ended on top of a snowbank.

There were no physical injuries reported.

A 65-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration

Dangerous Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in March.