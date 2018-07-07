

CTV Kitchener





More than 30 vegan vendors set up shop at Veg Fest, in front of Kitchener City Hall on Saturday.

The City of Kitchener has partnered with Kitchener-Waterloo Climate Save, and Rescue Dogs to host the first annual festival that runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival highlights vegan vendors, animal sanctuaries, nonprofits, social clubs, retailers, cafés and more.

Vegan food, shoes, soaps, and clothing are among some of the items that vendors are selling.

Mo Markham, with Kitchener-Waterloo Climate Save, says the festival helps get people thinking about climate issues and using vegan products.

“There are so many plant-based products that are amazing,” Markham says. “It’s also a way to get people thinking about climate issues and how animal agriculture is affecting it.”

Veg Fest is an event for all ages. A play area for the kids is packed with games, face-painting and music.

A screening of the documentary, Sea of Life, will play at 3 p.m. The film was created by a Burlington teenager, and has won awards at multiple film festivals.

Veg Fest’s are held all over the world to celebrate veganism, and the benefits of embracing a plant-based lifestyle.