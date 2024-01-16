Albert McCormick Community Centre getting $1.5 million for renovations

A Waterloo community centre and library branch is getting $1.5 million for upgrades and renovations.

The city announced it was releasing the funding for the Albert McCormick Community Centre project at a meeting on Monday.

"These upgraded spaces as you've shown, there's expansion of educational programs, cultural events, recreational facilities, so it's fantastic," said Ward 3 Councillor Hans Roach. "We really demonstrated dedication to our wellbeing of community and our vision for a vibrant, inclusive, forward-thinking Ward 3."

Some of the proposed changes include a new city community room with commercial kitchen, new exterior building entrance, renovation and potential expansion of the library, and a new prayer room.

City staff says the plans presented are still very high level following a design phase. They'll be bringing them back to council for approval in the fall.

Back in June of 2022, the federal government and city combined to give the Albert McCormick Community Centre nearly $3 million in funding to retrofit the facility and improve energy efficiency, accessibility and inclusivity.