Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Hot and humid weather has prompted a special air quality statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, and Southern Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued the statement on Saturday and say the conditions have created elevated pollution levels.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to increase ground-level ozone concentrations and cause moderate risk AQHI (Air Quality Health Index) values throughout the day. Short-term high risk AQHI values may be possible in the afternoon.

The agency says people may experience symptoms like coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to reduce any strenuous outdoor activities until the statement is lifted.

Children, seniors, those with cardiovascular or lung disease like asthma, those with heart problems, and those with diabetes are especially at risk.

A similar statement is also in effect for Huron-Perth.