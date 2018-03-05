

Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his arm after what appears to be an industrial accident in North Dumfries Township.

Crews responded to a rural property on Roseville Road at 3:25 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirms they transported one patient from the Barrie’s Lake area to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Regional Police say the Ministry of Labour will be taking over the investigation.