Air ambulance called for man with serious arm injuries
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 5:22PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 7:29PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his arm after what appears to be an industrial accident in North Dumfries Township.
Crews responded to a rural property on Roseville Road at 3:25 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Ornge Air Ambulance confirms they transported one patient from the Barrie’s Lake area to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.
Regional Police say the Ministry of Labour will be taking over the investigation.