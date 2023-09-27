Ager Hasan sentenced to 16 years in prison

Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

Vasilije was found dead in her Kitchener apartment early on the morning of April 28, 2017.

She had been stabbed 47 times.

Police quickly identified Hasan as a suspect, but he had already fled to the United States. He was finally taken into police custody three months after Vasilije’s death and extradited back to Canada in January 2018.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder on May 25.

The mandatory sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years, depending on the judge’s discretion.

The Crown asked for a sentence of 18 years, beyond the normal guidelines for this type of crime, arguing that the court needs to send a “message against domestic homicide.”

The defence has requested a sentence of 14 to 15 years, asking the court to consider Hasan's violent and turbulent childhood.

Hasan has been in custody since his arrest on July 11, 2017, meaning he will spend another 10 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.