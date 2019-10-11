

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - If you already know who you’re going to vote for in the federal election, you can now cast your ballot.

Advance polling stations have opened across Canada.

Voters can visit their assigned station Friday through Monday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The location of your local advance polling station will be listed on your voter information card or visit the Voter Information Service.

Ballots can also be sent in the mail, as long as you apply online or visit an Elections Canada office before 6:00 p.m. on October 15.

For more information please visit Elections Canada’s website.