Adopt-a-Family program in Guelph seeing unprecedented demand

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington is once again seeing a record number of referrals for its Adopt-a-Family program.

The initiative seeks to support needy families over the holidays, whether by providing presents for kids or gift cards for grocery stores.

“Sometimes its necessity items like clothing, diapers, and things like that,” explained Megan Harron, director of community programs for the Children’s Foundation.

In 2021, the agency said they helped 1,431 families.

“We’ve already surpassed what we did all of [2023], which was 1,585,” said Harron. “So far this year, we’ve received 1,602 referrals. Which is a lot.”

That was the tentative total as of Nov. 26, but the organization is expecting even more submissions as they approach the Dec. 10 deadline.

“We receive referrals for families in Guelph or Wellington County from social community workers,” Harron explained. “We work with over 30 agencies, over 250 social community workers across the region. They work with the families, work on the frontlines in the community and have identified families that are in need of support over the holiday season.”

All are dealing with significant challenges.

“A lot of the families we work with are experiencing poverty, but not all of them,” Harron said. “Some of them… their barrier to the holiday season is grief, or separation from their family across the world, like they’re fighting in wars. There’s a variety of different things that could be going on.”

She also cited an example where a parent was recently diagnosed with cancer and another, where a family member was injured in an accident.

The process starts with each family member making their own holiday wish list.

“We suggest that the items be a maximum value of $150 combined, and there could up to three items on the list,” Harron explained. “We match them up with donors in the community who shop for gifts, as well a grocery cards. Donors go shopping, they drop them off to us, and then we process them and get them to the social workers who give them to the families.

The agency said they support children between the ages of 0 and 18, but also independent youths between 12 and 22-years-old.

How you can help

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington said they have plenty of “volunteer elves” this year, but they’re in need of donors to meet the current demand.

Donations, like cash and gift cards, can be dropped off in person at 69 Huron Street in Guelph. They can also be made online to childrensfoundation.org, emailed to aaf@childrensfoundation.org, or by phone to 519-826-9551, ext. 136.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 10.