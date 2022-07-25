Adam Sandler dines in Guelph, Ont. restaurant while in town filming new movie
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph, Ont. restaurant while in town filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several people in Guelph, Ont., catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
The movie star is in the area for a few days filming and producing his newest Netflix project You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!
The staff at Milestones Restaurant in Guelph were star struck when Sandler came in for a bite to eat on Sunday night.
“She [a Milestone's worker] came running to the back, with a red face and shaking, she just kind of looked at me and went 'Don’t freak out, Adam Sandler is here, Adam Sandler is here, nobody say anything, just have a normal time with this,'" said Brad Clarke, manager at Milestones Guelph. "I was like 'Okay, let me actually see if this is real.'"
Clarke is among many business owners and locals who said Sandler was a pleasure to meet and one of the nicest celebrities they have ever met.
“It was life-changing. He was honestly one of the nicest celebrities I have ever met, let alone a normal person,” said Grace Van Hemmen, Milestones Guelph Server.
Staff at the restaurant said they worked to treat Sandler like any other customer, except for when they tried to take a selfie.
“He was just an absolute beautiful gentleman,” said Clarke.
“Thank you so much Adam for choosing us, and I am glad he enjoyed his meals here as well,” said Clarke.
Crews are set up at the Elora Quarry and expected to be there filming Tuesday.
The film is slated to wrap up in mid-August.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Shopify Inc. says it will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
WATCH LIVE | Sport Canada knew of sex Team Canada assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director at Sport Canada, tells MPs his organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault connected to a Hockey Canada event in 2018, but did not follow up with the national governing body or tell the sport minister's office.
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, who called on the Republican Party to stop looking backward.
Amid Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada crises, are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
London
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
-
Fatal crash near Mount Forest, Ont.
OPP in Southgate Township are reporting a fatal crash.
-
London residential 'mega project' referred back to administration for more information
A residential mega-project in south London may be delayed to allow further negotiations with the developer.
Windsor
-
Windsor Regional Hospital officials watching epidural supply shortage
Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital say they are watching and assessing a global shortage of epidural supplies.
-
Police remind drivers to be aware as Hogs for Hospice rolls through Essex County this weekend
Essex County OPP are reminding residents to be extra vigilant and patient as the Hogs for Hospice motorcycle rally is taking place this weekend.
-
'I couldn’t wait to tell someone!': Amherstburg grandmother wins $100,000 playing ENCORE
An Amherstburg grandmother is now $100,000 richer after saying yes to ENCORE.
Barrie
-
LANE CLOSURES
LANE CLOSURES | Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
Pilot killed in glider crash in Grey County field
One person died when a small glider crashed into a farmer's field in Grey County.
-
OPP investigating deadly boating collision with swimmer in Muskoka
Police are investigating a death after a swimmer was struck by a boat on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola woman charged in fatal Hwy. 17 crash
An 18-year-old woman from Espanola has been charged in a fatal crash last month that killed a 66-year-old Nairn Centre man, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
North Bay man celebrating big scratch ticket win
Jamie Bovey of North Bay has won the top prize playing the Instant Crossword game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.
Ottawa
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Shopify Inc. says it will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Tornado confirmed in Madoc, Ont. area
Researchers have confirmed at least one tornado struck an area north of Belleville on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says.
-
Transport truck driver killed in Highway 401 crash near Quebec border
One driver is dead after a crash involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 near the Quebec border Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
Subway service suspended along portion of Line 2, large crowds forming
Subway service on the TTC has been suspended along a portion of Line 2 due to a fire investigation at Bloor-Yonge Station.
-
Police 'do not deserve to be criticized' for ticketing speeding cyclists in High Park, Tory says
Mayor John Tory is standing behind police officers who have faced criticism for ticketing speeding cyclists in High Park in recent weeks, telling reporters that he believes they are “putting safety first” for all park users.
Montreal
-
Government opens passport pick-up services in Montreal's West Island to reduce delays
Montrealers can now collect their passports at the Pointe-Claire Service Canada centre in the West Island, following weeks of extreme delays at offices across Quebec.
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
-
More Quebecers seeking medical care for COVID-19 as deaths increase by 15
The number of Quebecers in hospital seeking treatment for COVID-19 has increased by 62 people for a new total of 2,148.
Atlantic
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Winnipeg
-
Large sinkhole forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A large sinkhole in Winnipeg’s Minto neighbourhood is causing Tuesday morning road closures.
-
One dead, one injured in ATV crash on Manitoba First Nation
An ATV crash on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left one person dead and another injured.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: province
Manitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit outlines plans to bolster security as ridership increases
Calgary Transit will brief city council on Tuesday, laying out plans to restore rider confidence by boosting security measures.
-
Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP
The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warming trend will lead to heat warnings in Calgary this week
A hot weekend ahead in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Everything you need to know about the Pope's Tuesday mass, Lac Ste. Anne visit
The Pope is scheduled to celebrate a public mass and visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
-
Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP
The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
-
Work begins to remove barge stuck in Vancouver's English Bay
Work is finally underway in Vancouver's English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months.