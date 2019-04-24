

CTV Kitchener





A commercial building in Cambridge caught fire on Wednesday morning.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. on Beverly Street. The roof was reportedly engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Fire officials say it is abandoned but is known to have people who sometimes stay inside.

“Police had reported that there were approximately 10 to 12 people that tend to stay here afterhours,” says Platoon Chief Brad Churchill.

He says that most of those people have been accounted for, but that crews are still waiting to hear back from one person. With the fire contained, crews began searching inside to make sure no one was there. So far, no injuries have been reported.

About 28 firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control. By the afternoon, less than a dozen firefighters remained to contain hotspots.

Platoon Chief Churchill says Cambridge fire fighters have been to this building before, leading them to begin an abandoned building program to try to reduce this type of fire.

Officials have not determined a cause yet.

It’s estimated that about $200,000 in damage was done in the blaze.

The area around Beverly and Dundas Street was closed while crews were on scene.