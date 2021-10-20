Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
According to a news release from the OPP, there were around 40 calves, two piglets and a turkey abandoned on the property. Two of the calves had died, and police said the rest of the animals were in critical condition.
Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) was called to the scene to remove the livestock. Officials said they will be investigating possible animal cruelty.
The PAWS Act, which came into effect in January 2020, was designed to hold livestock producers accountable and responsible for animal care in Ontario, according to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Medical examiner, cadaver dog called to Florida park where investigators found Brian Laundrie's items
The Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a cadaver dog were called on Wednesday to a Florida park where authorities found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance of Gabby Petito.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
London
-
Change of heart gets London, Ont. man $1.3 million lotto prize
A London man is grateful for a quick change of heart after cashing in a lottery prize worth $1.3 million.
-
-
ID released of motorcyclist killed in July crash
London police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle collision near the Coves in late July.
Windsor
-
'It was a frightening loss of control,' son confesses to the death of his mother
A 35-year-old Windsor man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to an assault, which lead to the death of his 64-year-old mother.
-
Peche Island restoration well underway, tours to resume in 2022
The City of Windsor and Essex Region Conservation Authority are halfway through restoration efforts on Peche Island, with the hope of protecting the 86-acre island from further erosion and preserving fish habitat on the northern shore.
-
Former CKLW morning show host passes away
A man who was sometimes known as "Mr. Windsor" has died.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, plus five outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with more than triple the number of infections.
-
Barrie man injured and charged after collision with transport truck
Police charged a Barrie man with careless driving after he crashed into the back of a transport truck in Innisfil Tuesday evening.
-
Union wants inmate transfers stopped as another COVID-19 outbreak hits CNCC
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene, where 16 inmates have tested positive for the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
Another COVID-19-related death in Algoma, the 8th this year
Algoma Public Health announced the district's eighth death related to COVID-19 Tuesday evening.
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police in Kirkland Lake say suspect used wallet stolen in 2016 to obtain new credit cards
In a reminder of the dangers of identity theft, Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake say a suspect who stole a wallet in 2016 used the ID to obtain new credit cards.
Ottawa
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
-
Ottawa councillor offers to buy eight used buses to boost OC Transpo service during LRT shutdown
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 11 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Kingston, Ont. police looking for leads in double homicide on chaotic weekend
Kingston police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate what is now a double homicide on a chaotic weekend in the city.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals denounce Liberal MPP who asked for exemptions for unvaccinated health-care workers
Ontario’s Liberal Party is distancing itself from one of its own MPPs after he privately asked the provincial government to help a health-care worker remain on the job while unvaccinated.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
17-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto identified by friends
Friends of a Grade 12 student who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a Scarborough intersection on Tuesday say they are processing her passing.
Montreal
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man charged with murder
A 24-year-old woman in Montreal has been killed in another alleged femicide in Quebec. Her 36-year-old former roommate has been charged with premeditated murder in the attack.
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photos
Manitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
Manitoba preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children age five to 11 as Health Canada reviews Pfizer request
Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force is ready to get vaccines into the arms of youths between the ages of five and 11 once it is approved.
-
Defence argues former Manitoba reservist didn't intend to cause terrorism
Defence lawyers for a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist from Manitoba say he should be sentenced to 33 months and argue he never intended to promote terrorism in the United States.
Calgary
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Suspect found fit to stand trial in Calgary machete attacks
A Calgary man charged following two downtown machete attacks has been found fit to stand trial.
-
Calgary Humane Society is full of dogs, needs urgent help
The Calgary Humane Society is hoping for help dealing with a dog overload.
Edmonton
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Missing man identified as person found dead in Maskwacis, Alta., house fire; murder charge laid
A 26-year-old Grande Prairie man that was last heard from in January has been identified as the person found dead in a house fire in Maskwacis in March.
-
'You just do the best that you can': Red Cross nurses share stories from front line in Red Deer
Two nurses with the Canadian Red Cross were deployed to the COVID-19 testing site in Red Deer to help provide relief for their colleagues who have been working around the clock to ensure public safety.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Children’s Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory viruses
An “unusually high” number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the emergency department at B.C. Children's Hospital.
-
Suspects believed to have used weapons, may be tied to more car-parts thefts: Vancouver police
Police believe the suspects charged with one count each of theft are linked to several more similar crimes in Vancouver.
-
LifeLabs in B.C. facing possible strike action
The BC Goverment Service Employees' Union, which represents some of LifeLabs' front-line workers, have served 72-hour strike notice.