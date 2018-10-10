

CTV Kitchener





Crews responded to a shed fire at a residence on Victoria Street North between St Leger Street and Hermie Place just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say the flames were put out quickly but smoke seeped into an unoccupied house nearby.

Crews needed to cut open the roof of the house to vent the smoke.

The damage is estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injuired.