KITCHENER -- A missing teenage boy was last seen at Conestoga Mall, police say.

Ian Melindy, 16, was seen leaving the mall on Sunday.

He's described as being five feet nine inches tall, about 150 lbs with a medium build.

He has light hair, blue eyes and a freckled complexion.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green sweater, dark pants and a dark toque. He was carrying a black backpack.

Officials say they want to check on his wellbeing.

If you've seen him or know where he may be, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.