KITCHENER -- A Better Tent City is moving into a new temporary home in the City of Kitchener.

In a Thursday news release, city officials said residents will move into a small portion of the Batter Road snow storage site. Around 50 people, who are currently living in small cabins at Lot42, will move to the new site.

The community had to move out by June 20 following the sale of the event space.

A Better Tent City will be able to use the temporary space until October. At that point, the city will need it for winter maintenance operations.

“The City of Kitchener has a long history of stepping up and working with our community to address social challenges like homelessness that face both our city and the broader region,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “The pandemic has reminded us of the importance of looking after our most vulnerable residents, and I’m proud that Kitchener council, with its priority on affordable housing, came forward to collaboratively support A Better Tent City and its residents.”

Leaders with A Better Tent City and The Working Centre plan to reach out to neighbours in the area in the coming days. Officials with The Working Centre have a "Good Neighbour Plan" to help create dialogue and accountability, while creating a "respectful relationship" with nearby residents.

The facility on Battler Road isn't used in the summer months and has a large, paved surface with berms to offer privacy for residents.

A Better Tent City will continue looking for a permanent home.