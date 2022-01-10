99 suspected overdose deaths reported in Waterloo Region last year

There were 99 suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region in 2021, according to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS).

WRIDS updated its 2021 data on Jan. 10.

In 2020, there were a record 106 overdose deaths in the area.

Waterloo Region's Overdose Monitoring Report shows 1,504 overdose-related calls in 2021, including 138 in the month of December.

In 2020, the region reported 1,243 overdose-related calls.