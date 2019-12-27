92-year-old Guelph man succumbs to injuries following crash
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, December 27, 2019 4:44PM EST
OPP cruiser
KITCHENER -- A senior has died as a result of his injuries after a single vehicle collision.
Wellington County OPP were called to the scene south of Elora around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A grey SUV had left Wellington Road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree.
Fernand Villeneuve of Guelph was taken from the crash to hospital.
On Christmas Day, the 92-year-old succumbed to his injuries.