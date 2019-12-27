KITCHENER -- A senior has died as a result of his injuries after a single vehicle collision.

Wellington County OPP were called to the scene south of Elora around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A grey SUV had left Wellington Road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree.

Fernand Villeneuve of Guelph was taken from the crash to hospital.

On Christmas Day, the 92-year-old succumbed to his injuries.