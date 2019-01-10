

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after over $90,000 worth of items was stolen from a home last week.

It happened at a Huron County residence on River Mill Line.

Officials say that the break-in happened sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 8.

A Beatle’s collection of 26 records worth an estimated $45,000 was stolen, including a Spanish album pressed in 1964 reportedly worth $7,000.

Also stolen was a record player, a torque wrench, a mini bike worth about $3,000 and hand tools that police say were worth an estimated $43,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.