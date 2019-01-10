Featured
$90K in Beatles records, tools stolen from rural residence
A detail of the album cover for The Beatles album 'Rubber Soul'.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:14PM EST
Police are investigating after over $90,000 worth of items was stolen from a home last week.
It happened at a Huron County residence on River Mill Line.
Officials say that the break-in happened sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 8.
A Beatle’s collection of 26 records worth an estimated $45,000 was stolen, including a Spanish album pressed in 1964 reportedly worth $7,000.
Also stolen was a record player, a torque wrench, a mini bike worth about $3,000 and hand tools that police say were worth an estimated $43,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.