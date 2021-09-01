90 per cent of eligible Guelph residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
The City of Guelph has reached a major vaccine milestone, with 90 per cent of eligible residents receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Mayor Cam Guthrie tweeted about the news on Tuesday evening, adding that Guelph is now one of the most vaccinated cities in North America.
Guthrie said 12-year-old Erica and 94-year-old Hannah received their vaccines Tuesday and pushed the city over the 90 per cent mark.
He also thanked Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health for their efforts in vaccination rollout.
Across the entire Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region, 84.1 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, and 78.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres, concerts and organized large gatherings, under Ontario’s new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Health Canada warns against using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19
Health Canada is telling Canadians not to consume anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 due to the serious health dangers it poses.
COVID-19 could serve as a 'Trojan horse' for dementia and Alzheimer's, experts say
Experts are warning that the COVID-19 pandemic could usher in a wave of increased dementia and Alzheimer's worldwide through the 'Trojan horse' of neurological symptoms associated with long COVID.
Biden defends departure from 'forever war,' praises airlift
A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an 'extraordinary success,' though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind.
Thousands destined for Canada trapped in Afghanistan; group requests federal aid
Thousands of people destined for Canada remain in hiding from the Taliban in Kabul, waiting and hoping for a way out of Afghanistan.
U.K. regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Duchess of Sussex
Britain's media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency.
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. told Americans to "reconsider travel" to Canada mainly for the benefit of those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.
Canada captures world championship gold for first time since 2012
Canada won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
Trudeau, O'Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaign
The three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.
London owner of Sagueen First Nation based business becomes semi-finalist in Pow Wow Pitch competition
A Londoner is one of 156 semi-finalists from across North America to pitch his business idea to win with the Pow Wow Pitch
Windy conditions prompt shoreline conditions statement from ERCA
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a shoreline condition statement due to current and forecasted wind conditions out of the northeast.
Rain expected to hold off until the weekend in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is expecting a mix of sun and cloud, but no rain until this weekend in the Windsor area.
Parents frustrated they can't switch students to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise
A new school year begins next week, leaving some parents in Simcoe County feeling frustrated that they can't switch their children to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases climb.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township
One person has died in an early-morning crash on Tuesday on Highway 12 in Tay Township.
Liberal leader campaigns in Sudbury to keep riding red
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made a campaign stop in Sudbury Tuesday, as he looks to shore up support with some of the party faithful. Trudeau addressed his group at the University of Sudbury where he was also met by a group of anti-vaccine protesters.
Survivor reflects on the tragic 1961 Timmins Town Creek Flood
A flood that happened in Timmins 60 years ago is being remember by a survivor. Suzanne Girard Whissell said Sept. 1 is a day that changed her life forever and she wants others to know about this historic event.
Local restaurateurs lose everything in Sandy Hill blaze
The community is rallying around Ottawa restaurateurs whose home was destroyed by fire.
SIU investigating Ottawa police following death of 64-year-old man
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 64-year-old man in Ottawa.
Group of 14 Ontario hospitals adopts mandatory vaccine policy in which unvaccinated staff could face termination
The leaders of 14 hospitals in Ontario's central region have come up with a joint COVID-19 vaccination policy that they say will ultimately lead to unpaid leave or termination for unvaccinated staff.
Trudeau leads area voters on trust; three-way tie on who best understands the GTA, new poll finds
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is the most trusted party leader among Greater Toronto Area voters but residents are statistically split three ways as to who best understands the region, a new poll suggests.
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
Leaked memo reveals ER nurse worked while symptomatic for COVID-19; several protocols broken at Quebec hospital
Lakeshore Hospital on Montreal's West Island is dealing with the fallout after an unvaccinated nurse worked while positive with COVID-19. Protocols were also broken, leading to "multiple exposures" over several days, according to a memo obtained by CTV News.
A day of reflection: Many still unaware of statutory holiday on Sept. 30
The country's newest statutory holiday seems to be largely flying under the radar of many Canadians, even though it's in honour of a dark chapter of our history.
N.S. man has been living in a hospital for 9 months – his sister blames 'inept' government department
Wendy Martin has a pile of paperwork that is testament to a fight that has consumed her for months – to find her brother a proper place to live with the supports he needs.
One person has died from latest outbreak of legionnaires' disease in Moncton, N.B.
One person in Moncton has died because of an outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the city.
'There is a fracture': Winkler grapples with divide over vaccine mandates, pandemic measures
Local leaders in Winkler, Man. are trying to find ways to bridge a growing divide over mandatory vaccinations and other pandemic measures.
UPDATED | Kelvin Goertzen to become Manitoba's next premier
Kelvin Goertzen has been named as the interim leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party, and will be sworn in as interim premier on Wednesday.
COVID-19 concerns front and centre as Calgary students head back to school
Thousands of students across Calgary head back to school Wednesday but, for many, the typical first day of class excitement is being overshadowed by uncertainty with rising COVID-19 case counts across the province,
COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
The province reported 920 new cases as well as 431 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 106 in intensive care units on Tuesday.
Breakthrough cases happening, but outcomes starkly different from the unvaccinated
A Calgary man says despite being fully vaccinated, he caught COVID-19. But a week into his illness, he credits his two doses for keeping his symptoms mild.
'Social movement': Alberta's energy 'war room' planning broad new ad campaign
Alberta's Canadian Energy Centre appears ready to be vocal again, planning a new campaign to "change perceptions" about the province's oil and gas industry and build what it's calling a social movement in its support.
'We’re finished': Minister’s press secretary cuts off question about premier, minister absences
The press secretary for the minister of culture cut off a CTV News Edmonton reporter’s questions when he asked about the absence of the premier and cabinet ministers.
Pandemic fuelling rise in eating disorders among young people, B.C. expert says
A growing fourth wave of COVID-19 cases and uncertainties around the new school year could make kids and teens more susceptible to eating disorders, according to one expert.
COVID-19 modelling: B.C.'s daily cases could approach record levels by late September
The number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily in British Columbia could approach record levels by late September under a "moderate transmission" scenario, according to new modelling data presented Tuesday.
Old guidelines for a new threat: B.C. begins school year with fewer COVID-19 protections amid Delta surge
Even as a more-contagious variant of the virus surges in B.C., the province is forging ahead with fewer layers of COVID-19 protections in its schools than it had last year.