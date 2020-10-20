KITCHENER -- A total of 83 students and 10 staff members are self-isolating after the Wellington Catholic District School Board reported four COVID-19 cases at an elementary school in Guelph.

The school board's COVID-19 case tracker said the cases are at Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School. There are four closed classrooms as a result of the cases, the tracker shows. However, the school remains open.

Two letters posted on the school's website last week said that public health officials would be contacting anyone considered a high-risk contact with any of the cases. Two cases were reported by the school on Oct. 16 and another case was reported on Oct. 18, the letters said.

The province's COVID-19 case tracker said the cases are in students.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph as of Tuesday, including three new cases reported on Tuesday. There have been a total of 784 cases to date and 37 people have died from the disease.