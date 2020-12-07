KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is looking to move forward with a plan for a new, protected cycling grid that would bring 10 kilometres of new bike lanes to the downtown core.

Under the proposal, a number of streets would become one-way streets, including Duke Street from Cedar to Frederick. That's because the main word of the proposal is "protected," meaning major infrastructure changes and raised concrete.

"Most of the other major municipalities in Canada have some form of grid network in their downtown, so if anything I feel like the City of Kitchener is playing catch up with this one," said Barry Cronkite, director of transportation services.

After receiving input from more than 4,000 residents, the city plans to build the grid to connect trails and neighbourhoods to downtown.

A staff report presented at the community and infrastructure services committee on Monday recommended that the grid go ahead.

The report recommended that separated bike lanes be installed in the following places:

Joseph Street between Victoria and Queen;

Ontario Street between Joseph and King;

Cedar Street North between Church and Lancaster;

Duke Street East between Cedar and Frederick;

Duke Street West between Victoria and Water;

Queen Street between Joseph and Church; and

Water Street North between Joseph and Weber

Based on the report, neighbourhood bikeways would also go in the following areas:

Breithaupt Street between King and Margaret;

Maynard Avenue between Margaret and Young;

Chapel Street between East and Lancaster;

Lancaster Street between Frederick and Weber;

Church Street between Queen and Madison;

Madison between Church and the Iron Horse Trail;

Benton between the Iron Horse Trail and Courtland;

Water Street between Jubilee and Joseph;

David Street;

Stirling Lane;

Pandora Street between Stirling Lane and Duke;

Waverly Road between Gage and Strange; and

Duke Street West between Victoria and Wellington.

There would also be a boulevard, multi-use trail on Margaret Avenue between Victoria and Queen, and on Otto Street between Queen and Frederick.

All the streets in the downtown cycling grid would have their speed limits changed to 40 km per hour, and a number of streets—including parts of Joseph, Ontario, Cedar and Duke streets—would become one-way streets.

The total price tag for the project will come in at just under $6 million, which the city says will come from a variety of sources including $1 million in federal gas tax funding.

Project renderings show permanent changes like raised pavement to separate two- and four-wheeled traffic.

Delegates spoke at a virtual meeting on Monday, sharing their views on the plan.

Brian Baker said he's concerned about a lack of parking and issues of delivery trucks blocking single lanes.

"In my view, this raised concrete barrier needs to be eliminated," Baker said. "It has not been used in the city before and certainly not on a single-lane, low-volume, low-speed roadway such as Duke Street."

Another delegate said the popularity of cycling is continuing to increase.

"Cycling continues to be a main mode of transportation as more and more people move into condos with parking minimums and opt not to own an automobile," Alex Kinsella said. "Cycling's the way to go."