Over the past week residents in Waterloo Region have reported being scammed out of $100,000 to people claiming to be Canadian Revenue Agency employees, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

In each case, police say the caller kept the victim on the phone for hours.

Using an aggressive tone, the caller told victims to pay their taxes owed, and directed them to deposit their money into Bitcoin ATMs.

Police say there are multiple signs to look out for if a call seems suspicious.

Government organizations don’t use Bitcoin, or ITunes gift cards for bill payments or fines.

The CRA will never ask that personal information be sent via email or text message, and will never ask for payments by prepaid credit cards.