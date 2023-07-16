$75K in fire damage to Brantford home

Officials say a kitchen fire has caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to a Brantford home.

Crews received a call around 11:40 a.m. Sunday about flames at a duplex near the corner of Duke and West Streets.

The platoon chief said the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units and “crews did a great job containing the fire” to just that room.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The family that lives in the unit are not allowed to return just yet.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.