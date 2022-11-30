5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation

Police have charged 107 people after a month-long province-wide child exploitation investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Project Maverick focused on internet crimes and resulted in 428 charges, including possession and access of child pornography, making child pornography, luring and voyeurism. The investigations happened in October.

“This is a snapshot of one month out of the year to show that everyone has a role to play when it comes to protecting our children,” OPP Detective Insp. Jordan Whitesell said in a video produced by OPP. “If you are watching this and you have information about a child being abused online, take this as a sign to report it to police or cybertip.ca. You can make a difference.”

Among the over 100 people charged are four from Cambridge, two from Woodstock and one each from Kitchener and Guelph.

Waterloo regional police say they completed seven search warrants and arrested four men and one woman as part of Project Maverick. Investigators also gathered information that led to the arrest of a man in the United Kingdom, Waterloo regional police say.

Across the province, OPP say 61 victims were identified and another 60 children were safeguarded.

There are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

“These numbers show that we can help, that there is hope,” Whitesell said. “And for those out there that are the ones abusing children, we have a message for you as well: we are coming for you and we will hold you accountable.”