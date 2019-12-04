KITCHENER -- The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Exeter.

The Special Investigations Unit made the announcement late Tuesday night, following multiple reports of a heavy police presence in the community in Huron County.

Huron County OPP say they were called, along with fire crews, to a report of a fire at a residence on Simcoe Street in Exeter at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the SIU confirmed that 44-year-old Wade Vanderwal was killed in the shooting.

According to the SIU, Vanderwal exited the home armed with an axe while first responders were on scene.

During a confrontarion with provincial police, Vanderwal was shot multiple times by two officers.

He was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident.