

CTV Kitchener





A special ceremony was held at Guelph’s cenotaph Saturday morning.

The city added 43 new names to the Roll of Honour.

Each of them, men and women from Guelph, lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

The city says they received inquiries from the public in 2014 about names that may be missing.

They then asked the public to submit names of Canadian Forces members who died as a result of their military service.

That call resulted in 89 names.

Guelph Museums then reviewed military records to determine if they should be included on the Roll of Honour.

33 of those names were already on the cenotaph and 13 did not qualify for inclusion under the city’s cenotaph policy.

A list of the new names can be found the Guelph Museums website.

The addition was made in advance of Sunday Remembrance Day service.