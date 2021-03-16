KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 37 new cases of the disease on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 11,349. Of those cases, 307 are active and 10,788 are considered resolved. A total of 239 people have died from the disease.

There are 223 cases screened to be variants of concern in the region, which includes 17 cases confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first confirmed in the U.K.

There are 29 people receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, including nine in the ICU.

There are 16 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. An outbreak at a place of worship related to a Cambridge wedding is now linked to 19 cases of the disease. Seven of those cases are out of the region.

The region's testing partners have performed 404,530 tests to date.

The region's positivity rate dropped slightly Tuesday to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent reported on Friday.

The reproductive rate has also dropped slightly from 0.9 to 0.8. Health officials in the region have said any reproductive number under 1.0 indicates the spread of the disease is slowing.

Ontario reported 1,074 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, along with 11 more deaths. It's the 10th day in a row the province has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The province's positivity rate rose again Tuesday. Officials reported another 28,500 tests completed and a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

The seven-day average for new cases sits at 1,333 in Ontario.