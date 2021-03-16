Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
NACI expands recommendations clearing use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for people 65 and older
Officials face battle of confidence amid controversy over Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Ford warns Ontarians to be 'very cautious' after COVID-19 third wave declared in province
Will Canada use COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China?
From 'COVID toes' to 'COVID tongues,' new symptoms of COVID-19 continue to emerge
U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine doses: Biden
Carve-outs to mandatory hotel quarantine announced for temporary foreign workers
Be COVID-19 smart on St. Patrick's Day, officials urge; some tighten restrictions
How effective is the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? What you need to know
EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine benefit outweighs risk
'Why didn't they let me in?' B.C. families reflect on 12 months of visitor restrictions in long-term care
U.K. hot tub insurance claims bubble over during COVID-19
What's different about each vaccine? Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
Woman who died after AstraZeneca shot had 'highly unusual' symptoms, officials say
COVID-19 antibodies present in about 1 in 5 blood donations from unvaccinated people: American Red Cross
Your COVID-19 vaccine rollout questions, answered
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada