An air ambulance was called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision near Mildmay.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 9, just north of the community.

South Bruce OPP say a black pickup truck turned into the path of a grey car.

The two Chatham residents in the car – a 74-yaer-old man and a 71-year-old woman – were airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.

The 16-year-old South Bruce resident driving the truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the crash and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.