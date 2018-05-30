Featured
3 people hurt in serious crash near Mildmay
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:11PM EDT
An air ambulance was called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision near Mildmay.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 9, just north of the community.
South Bruce OPP say a black pickup truck turned into the path of a grey car.
The two Chatham residents in the car – a 74-yaer-old man and a 71-year-old woman – were airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.
The 16-year-old South Bruce resident driving the truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Police say they’re still investigating the crash and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.