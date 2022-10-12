$260,000 worth of muscle cars stolen from Guelph, Ont. dealership

Police are investigating after two high-end muscle cars were stolen from a dealership in Guelph, Ont. during a two-night operation over the weekend.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to the dealership on Woodlawn Road West on Tuesday.

Video surveillance revealed two suspects arriving at the business in a white Honda SUV on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Police said the pair entered the business by smashing a glass door. They then disabled interior cameras and left a rear door unlocked.

The next night, around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, three suspects returned to the dealership in a white Lexus SUV. They entered through the unlocked door before reversing the Lexus into the building.

Just over an hour later, at 2:28 a.m., the Lexus exited the building, followed by a black 2021 Dodge Charger Red Eye edition and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger.

The stolen vehicles had a total value of approximately $260,000. More than $25,000 in equipment was also missing from the dealership.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.