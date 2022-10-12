$260,000 worth of muscle cars stolen from Guelph, Ont. dealership
Police are investigating after two high-end muscle cars were stolen from a dealership in Guelph, Ont. during a two-night operation over the weekend.
In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to the dealership on Woodlawn Road West on Tuesday.
Video surveillance revealed two suspects arriving at the business in a white Honda SUV on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Police said the pair entered the business by smashing a glass door. They then disabled interior cameras and left a rear door unlocked.
The next night, around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, three suspects returned to the dealership in a white Lexus SUV. They entered through the unlocked door before reversing the Lexus into the building.
Just over an hour later, at 2:28 a.m., the Lexus exited the building, followed by a black 2021 Dodge Charger Red Eye edition and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger.
The stolen vehicles had a total value of approximately $260,000. More than $25,000 in equipment was also missing from the dealership.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home identified by police
Two police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night have been identified.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
'Can't serve two masters': Parti Quebecois leader refuses to swear oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Tuesday he didn't want to swear an oath to King Charles III, but the newly elected member wouldn't say what he would do if his formal request to the legislature is rejected.
Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada Post is now offering loans: Here is how the program works
Canada Post has launched a new loan program in partnership with TD Bank Group, with lending starting at $1,000. Here is how the new program works.
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament. Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis are among the group of Tory MPs chosen to go head-to-head with Liberal government ministers on certain files.
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
London
-
'Life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash
All roads in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road have reopened following a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.
-
School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck
A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Wednesday morning. The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.
-
Emergency crews respond to natural gas leak in east London
Emergency crews are currently on scene in east London, Ont. due to a natural gas leak, and are urging the public to avoid the area as evacuations of nearby homes are underway.
Windsor
-
Fairmount Properties outlines plans to transform former Grace Hospital site
Fairmount Properties is releasing details about plans to transform the former Grace Hospital site into a place to house international students in a safe and affordable manner.
-
WECHU announces Dr. Ken Blanchette is new CEO
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Board of Health has named a new permanent Chief Executive Officer.
-
Two people taken to hospital following Highway 3 crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville. OPP report it happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 3 between Division Road and County Road 27.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police chief identifies two officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
-
Family says dog that attacked Barrie woman is a pit bull breed, banned in Ontario
The family of a Barrie, Ont., woman attacked on her front lawn by a dog says the animal is now being held at a rescue centre in Owen Sound for a 10-day mandatory rabies quarantine.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police chief identifies two officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Chippewa Creek search connected to missing persons case, North Bay police say
In a statement Wednesday, the North Bay Police Service said is searching Chippewa Creek as part of its ongoing investigation into the 2011 disappearance of Luke Joly-Durocher.
-
City of Greater Sudbury recruiting full-time firefighters, here's what it involves
If you have ever wanted to become a firefighter, the City of Greater Sudbury is hiring full-time staff as several long-term employees are set to retire. Here is what it takes.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
Ottawa police say a the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters say the next mayor should focus on, regardless of who wins
In less than two weeks, Ottawans will elect a new mayor, and a new poll suggests many voters are of the same mind on what that new mayor’s priorities should be.
-
Two men charged after woman robbed at gunpoint
Ottawa police say two men are facing charges after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in her driveway.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home identified by police
Two police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night have been identified.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
-
'A stark reminder': Four Ontario police officers killed in one month
Four police officers have been killed in a month in Ontario, serving as a “stark reminder” of the dangers of policing, says the Police Association of Ontario.
Montreal
-
Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Quebec public health officials held a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
-
Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
Atlantic
-
More than 1,400 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 1,443 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
N.S. premier refuses to discuss future of Speaker ahead of new legislature session
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is refusing to say whether he will attempt to oust the Speaker of the legislature ahead of the start to the fall session.
Winnipeg
-
New area code to hit Manitoba's airwaves this month
A new area code is about to become available in Manitoba.
-
Snow squalls could bring zero visibility to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a warning that parts of Manitoba could experience snow squalls with near zero visibility on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
City of Winnipeg says tentative deal reached with employees, avoiding labour disruption
It appears a potential strike of city employees has been avoided according to the City of Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn't apologizing for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the "most discriminated group" she's witnessed in her lifetime, she attempted on Wednesday to explain the intention behind her words.
-
Woman stabbed in downtown Calgary, police seek suspects
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times.
-
Police believe man found dead in Upper Mount Royal was murdered in Forest Lawn
Homicide investigators say there's reason to believe a 29-year-old man found dead in an alleyway in an affluent neighbourhood in the summer had been murdered elsewhere.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn't apologizing for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the "most discriminated group" she's witnessed in her lifetime, she attempted on Wednesday to explain the intention behind her words.
-
Police looking for dashcam footage in homicide investigation
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that happened Monday evening. Officers responded to an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 7:40 p.m. where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
-
Edmonton man wins $1M in LOTTO MAX draw
An Edmonton man is $1 million richer after winning the LOTTO MAX draw on Sept. 23. Kevin Rahmani bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW in Edmonton on Sept. 21.
Vancouver
-
Violent, repeat offenders being released on bail due to 'unintended consequences': B.C. attorney general
B.C.'s attorney general says unintended consequences of bail reform in Canada is leading to more repeat offenders, some of them accused of random violence, ending up on the streets.
-
Teen stabbed, left 'bleeding profusely' during fight over vape pen: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a teen was seriously injured during a fight Tuesday night that may have been about a vape pen.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.