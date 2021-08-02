KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal crash south of Elora that killed one person and injured four others.

Police say a car and SUV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on Wellington Road 21, near Eighth Line, just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his name.

Two other passengers in the car were seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital

The drivers of the car and the SUV both had minor injuries.

OPP say they're still investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Any witnesses are asking to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.