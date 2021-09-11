20 years later: Waterloo Region honours first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver