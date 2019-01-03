Featured
‘2 people lucky to be alive’: OPP say after piece of plywood flies into windshield
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 7:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 8:15AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital after a piece of plywood flew into their car’s windshield on a busy Ontario highway.
Police said it happened on Highway 410 around rush hour on Wednesday.
2 people lucky to be alive after a piece of plywood flew into their windshield on #Hwy410— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 2, 2019
Wood came from another vehicle that was unsecured, #OPP investigating.
A man and woman taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Please ensure your loads are strapped and properly secured pic.twitter.com/oNniMwXX9K
Ontario Provincial Police said the two people are lucky to be alive after a sheet of unsecured wood flew off another vehicle.
They got away with minor injuries.
Police are reminding people to ensure their loads are strapped and properly secured.