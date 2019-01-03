

Two people were taken to hospital after a piece of plywood flew into their car’s windshield on a busy Ontario highway.

Police said it happened on Highway 410 around rush hour on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the two people are lucky to be alive after a sheet of unsecured wood flew off another vehicle.

They got away with minor injuries.

Police are reminding people to ensure their loads are strapped and properly secured.