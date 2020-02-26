KITCHENER -- The Stratford Perth Humane Society is calling for the community's help after 18 animals were surrendered to them on Monday.

A news release says that 17 cats and a dog were surrendered after their owner was admitted to hospital and couldn't care for them anymore.

The release says many have ear mites, fleas and matted fur.

"It is an unfortunate situation. We are thankful that the family of the owner reached out to us for assistance," Executive Director Kathrin Delutis in a statement.

"This is a large number of animals that many would struggle to care for."

The humane society says that treatment could cost a few thousand dollars.

That cost will come in the form of parasite treatment, vaccinations and spay and neuter surgeries, among other things.

"This is what we do here at the Humane Society, and we couldn’t do it without our community’s support," Senior Manager of Development Nick Burke is quoted in the release.

The Stratford Perth Humane Society says it hopes the animals will be ready to be put up for adoption in a matter of weeks.