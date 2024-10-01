14-year-old charged after woman struck with pellet or BB

Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old has turned himself in for allegedly hitting a woman with an unidentified projectile in Elmira.

On Sept. 24, the 43-year-old victim was walking her dog in the Bristow Creek Drive and Raising Mill Gate area when she was struck by a pellet or BB.

Police said neighbours stopped to help the woman, who was then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The teen turned himself in to police on Oct. 1.

He’s been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.