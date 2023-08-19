13th annual Riverfest returns to Elora

Thousands of music lovers packed Elora’s Bissel Park on Friday to kick of the first day Riverfest.

The 13th installment of the three-day festival features headliners such as The Recklaws on Friday, Metric on Saturday and Fiest wraps things up on Sunday.

“We have all kinds of wonderful varying music acts,” said Cecilia Cheng, the festival’s artist liaison coordinator. “From country to rock to indie to pop to electronic. We have about 5,000 to 6,000 guests coming each day.”

“In 2009, it started as a small backyard festival with just a couple hundred attendees,” said Cheng. “We have almost 600 volunteers and 80 leads running this thing. It’s a really big event.”

Attendees can also browse through the booths of artisan vendors who are selling hand-made items and grab a bite to eat at a food truck.

“It’s a local event thrown by local people and that’s what’s really special about Riverfest,” said Raisa Ralston, a spokesperson for the festival. “It’s not remote from anywhere. People can pop into downtown Elora, visit the gorge and the restaurants and then come back to the festival.”

Day passes for Saturday and Sunday are still available.