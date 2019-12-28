KITCHENER -- The OPP are seeking the public’s assistance after 130 pigs were reported stolen from a farm.

Provincial police received the report from a Southwest Oxford Township address on Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

It was determined by officials that an unknown amount of people came to the farm in between Nov. 9-29 and removed roughly 130, six-month old pigs from the property.

They say each pig weighs around 300 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Oxford County OPP.