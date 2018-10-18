Featured
13-year-old returns home after being reported missing
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 5:19PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:41PM EDT
Norfolk County OPP say a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has now returned home.
She left her Delhi home on Wednesday night after a disagreement with her mother.
When she didn't return home the next day her mother contacted police.
OPP tweeted Thursday night that the teen was safe.