KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested and around $100,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis-related items have been seized by Brant County OPP.

Two search warrants were executed by police at residences in Brant County and Brantford on Friday, according to officials.

Police say they seized cannabis products including edibles, liquid cannabis distillate, cannabis plants, processed cannabis, a quantity of Canadian currency, and marijuana processing equipment.

A 37-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Brantford, have been arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling as well as harvesting more than four cannabis plants.

The two have been released and are set to appear in court at a later date.