Women photographed in fitness club shower area: police
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 12:23PM EDT
A Kitchener man is facing voyeurism charges after allegedly taking pictures of women at a fitness club.
The 19-year-old man was arrested Monday.
Waterloo Regional Police say the arrest was the result of complaints from “two females who believed they were photographed while in the shower area of a Kitchener fitness club.”
Police would not say where in the city the fitness club in question is located.