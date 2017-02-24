Featured
Woman struck by a taxi in downtown Kitchener
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a cab in Kitchener on February 24, 2017.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 11:10PM EST
A pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the street Friday evening.
Regional police say a United Taxi cab was driving down Margaret Avenue around 9 p.m.
The driver was making a left onto Queen Street when police say the woman was hit.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver is facing a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian.
