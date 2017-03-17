Featured
Woman mugged at gunpoint in Kitchener park
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 5:53AM EDT
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Kitchener park Thursday night .
Around 10:30 p.m., a woman was approached by two male teens as she was walking through Victoria Park near Schneider Avenue. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at her and demanded personal items. She complied and fled the scene.
The two suspects are described as black males, 16 – 17 years old, between 5’4’’ and 5’5’’, and slim build. The youth who pointed the firearm was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
