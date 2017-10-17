

CTV Kitchener





Police have identified a Haldimand County woman killed while jogging Monday morning as their investigation into the crash that took her life continues.

Tracey Hoskin-Hartwick, 47, is the woman who was hit by a pickup truck while on Concession 5 near Fisherville, south of Cayuga, around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Haldimand County OPP say the driver of the truck, a 20-year-old woman, had lost control of the vehicle.

Police say they are still investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has other information that could help them piece together what happened.