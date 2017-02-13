

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a white SUV may hold a clue that could help detectives solve the case of a shooting that sent one person to hospital.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, outside an apartment building on Green Valley Drive near Pioneer Drive in Kitchener.

Police spent most of the day at the scene, where a command post was set up as officers talked to people in the area.

The man who was taken to hospital was treated for his injuries and released later in the day.

Police say the SUV was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, and had windows with dark tints.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.