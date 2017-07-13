

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Five months after a Six Nations man was fatally shot in the head, there have been no arrests in the case – and the man’s relatives say police should be doing more to try to solve the murder.

Dustin Monture was killed in February. He died in hospital one day after he was found on the lawn of a home on Tuscarora Road.

Monture’s mother, Roxanne Farmer, remembers her 27-year-old son as a “very talented, very smart” athlete and artist.

“He was a good guy. He would help anybody,” she says.

While no arrests have been made, Monture’s relatives say they know who killed him – and other people who might be staying quiet about it.

“We know people know. They know what happened … and they won’t come forward,” Farmer says.

Monture’s uncle, Bill Monture, questions several aspects of how Six Nations Police have handled the case.

He says forensic officers never visited the home where his nephew was found, and never tried to ping his cell phone – even after relatives discovered that it was being used after Monture’s death.

He also says police never asked for surveillance footage of Monture arriving at the hospital.

“It sickens me, because nothing’s being done,” he says.

Police say the case is still an “ongoing investigation,” with detectives following up every lead they get.

“We do understand that the family has concerns, but it is an ongoing investigation and we don’t want to risk the integrity of the investigation,” Staff Sgt. Marwood White said in an interview.

Monture’s family have issued a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides police with information leading to the arrest and conviction of Monture’s killer.

“I just wish somebody would do the right thing and come forward,” Farmer says.

“How do these people live with themselves every day? How do they sleep?”

Six Nations Police say they want anyone who might be able to help their investigators to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman