

The Canadian Press





The parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons plans to launch an app this spring that will allow customers to order and pay in advance.

The move by Restaurant Brands International follows a similar one by Starbucks, and it's the latest push toward more automation in the food industry.

The app has already undergone testing in 25 Tim Hortons locations in Ontario and 25 Burger King restaurants in Miami.

The expansion would see it rolled out to roughly four-thousand locations of both chains across Canada.