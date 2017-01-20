Featured
Want a 'double-double'? There's an app for that
Tim Hortons has launched a mobile payment option for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users. ©CNW Group/Tim Hortons
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:29AM EST
The parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons plans to launch an app this spring that will allow customers to order and pay in advance.
The move by Restaurant Brands International follows a similar one by Starbucks, and it's the latest push toward more automation in the food industry.
The app has already undergone testing in 25 Tim Hortons locations in Ontario and 25 Burger King restaurants in Miami.
The expansion would see it rolled out to roughly four-thousand locations of both chains across Canada.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Man suffers head injuries after being hit by a truck in Cambridge
- Heritage mill owned by GRCA destroyed by fire
- Want a 'double-double'? There's an app for that
- Extra staff and beds needed to deal with a rise in respiratory illness at local hospitals
- Child porn and voyeurism charges fabricated, lawsuit alleges
Kitchener Weather Change city
0 °CLight snow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10