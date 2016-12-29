Featured
Truck destroyed by fire while in Waterloo shop
Fire crews were called to an auto shop on Bridgeport Road in Waterloo to deal with a truck fire on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 10:50AM EST
A pickup truck caught fire while at a repair shop in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to the shop – on Bridgeport Road west of Weber Street – shortly before 9 a.m.
They discovered that the truck had caught fire while mechanics were doing welding work on it.
The fire was extinguished, but the truck is considered a write-off.
No injuries were reported.
