

CTV Kitchener





An airline already flying out of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport says it will start offering 18-minute flights to and from Waterloo Region next month.

FlyGTA Airlines says its flights will be priced at $129, including all taxes and fees, and will use planes with seating capacity for eight people.

The airline has been flying between Billy Bishop and Niagara Region since 2016, and also plans to start flights between Toronto and the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport near Barrie.

On the FlyGTA website, the earliest flight date available for booking is Nov. 6. The website lists flights leaving the Region of Waterloo International Airport Monday to Friday at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and flights leaving Toronto bound for Waterloo Region Monday to Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More details to come.