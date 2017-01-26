

The Canadian Press





Barrie police say a thief was nabbed by officers after he stopped to wash his hands inside a home.

They say a man woke up last night to find a stranger in his home, washing up.

When asked what he was doing, the suspect said he was cleaning up after siphoning gas from vehicles on the property -- so the homeowner called police.

A 53-year-old man Gravenhurst man faces seven charges, including three counts of break and enter and theft under five-thousand dollars.