The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:15AM EST
Barrie police say a thief was nabbed by officers after he stopped to wash his hands inside a home.
They say a man woke up last night to find a stranger in his home, washing up.
When asked what he was doing, the suspect said he was cleaning up after siphoning gas from vehicles on the property -- so the homeowner called police.
A 53-year-old man Gravenhurst man faces seven charges, including three counts of break and enter and theft under five-thousand dollars.
