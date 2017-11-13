

CTV Kitchener





A gun was seen during a robbery at a convenience store in Saugeen Shores, police say.

The store, which is located on Goderich Street in Port Elgin, was robbed shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, somebody walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded that money be turned over.

A person under the age of 18 was arrested later in the day Sunday in connection with the robbery.

Saugeen Shores Police say tips from the public were key in helping identify the suspected robber.