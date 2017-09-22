

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man who works as a teacher and has volunteered as a hockey coach is accused of sex offences involving a child.

Tyler Curtis, 33, is specifically charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say they started investigating Curtis in August. The alleged offences date back to the time period between 2004 and 2006, when Curtis was a volunteer coach with the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association.

Hockey association general manager Rolland Cyr told CTV News Friday afternoon that his organization had yet to be contacted by police about the allegations against Curtis.

“We are fully committed to assisting in any investigation,” he said.

Curtis currently works for the Wellington Catholic District School Board and the Bruce Grey Catholic School Board, although police are not aware of any accusations against him related to his teaching career.

According to the Wellington Catholic District School Board, Curtis has not worked in any of their schools since January and is considered “inactive” until the court process plays out.

Police say there is one alleged victim in the case, and want to hear from anyone who has information that could help investigators.

With reporting by Christina Succi