

CTV Kitchener





An SUV driver was hurt Tuesday when her vehicle and a Jeep collided in Woolwich Township.

The vehicles collided around 3:30 p.m. at Benjamin and Martin Creek roads, just north of Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles received substantial damage and were towed away from the scene.

Charges are expected to be laid.