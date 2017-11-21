Featured
T-bone crash sends 1 person to hospital
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at Benjamin and Martin Creek roads in Woolwich Township.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 5:37PM EST
An SUV driver was hurt Tuesday when her vehicle and a Jeep collided in Woolwich Township.
The vehicles collided around 3:30 p.m. at Benjamin and Martin Creek roads, just north of Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say the woman driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both vehicles received substantial damage and were towed away from the scene.
Charges are expected to be laid.